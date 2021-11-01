Mirfield Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza is back with a bang in 2021

The Mirfield and District Round Table Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza will be held on Saturday, November 6

The event will take place on Saturday, November 6 - and the community is invited to come together to help raise thousands of pounds for local charities and good causes.

Held at the Mirfield Showground, this year’s event will feature a bonfire, more than £3,500 of fireworks, a fairground and food stalls too.

Gates open to the public at 5pm, with the bonfire set alight at 6.30pm.

The fireworks display on Mirfield Showground is back following a postponement last year due to the Covid pandemic

This will be followed by the fireworks shortly after.

Paul Kendall, chairman of Mirfield and District Round Table, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming the community at this year’s event, which promises to be a safe, fun-filled night out that’ll end with a bang!”

Tickets for the event can be bought online from https://bit.ly/MirfieldBonfire. Or people can pay cash on the night.

Tickets are £4 per adult, and £1 for under 12s.

For more information, search for “Mirfield Table” on Facebook.