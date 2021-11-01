Mirfield Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza is back with a bang in 2021
After a one-year break due to Covid-19 restrictions, Mirfield and District Round Table has announced the town’s Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza will return in 2021.
The event will take place on Saturday, November 6 - and the community is invited to come together to help raise thousands of pounds for local charities and good causes.
Held at the Mirfield Showground, this year’s event will feature a bonfire, more than £3,500 of fireworks, a fairground and food stalls too.
Gates open to the public at 5pm, with the bonfire set alight at 6.30pm.
This will be followed by the fireworks shortly after.
Paul Kendall, chairman of Mirfield and District Round Table, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming the community at this year’s event, which promises to be a safe, fun-filled night out that’ll end with a bang!”
Tickets for the event can be bought online from https://bit.ly/MirfieldBonfire. Or people can pay cash on the night.
Tickets are £4 per adult, and £1 for under 12s.
For more information, search for “Mirfield Table” on Facebook.
There is no public parking available, so those attending are asked to arrive on foot or by public transport, or consider parking nearby safely.