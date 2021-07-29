Mirfield pub landlord lifts weight of a tank to support veterans' charity

Tim Wood, Simon Dedman and Steve Sampher at Catterick Garrison

Tim, 64, who runs the Old Colonial on Dunbottle Lane, Mirfield, has been lifting the weight of a Challenger tank to raise money for veterans’ charity Vetrun180.

Using a leg press, Tim has been lifting 72 tonnes every day for 72 days and his marathon endurance test is due to be completed on Sunday, August 1.

Tim, parade officer for the Royal British Legion in Mirfield, said: “I’m doing the lift on the leg press and it’s gone really well.

“My legs are really strong – in fact that’s probably the only part of my body that is!

“I’m enjoying it so much I’m not doing 72 tonnes a day, I’m doing 100 tonnes.

“It’s all in a great cause and I hope as many people as possible will donate.”

Vetrun180 is a charity that takes injured former soldiers and armed forces personnel on challenging expeditions around the world. Many of those who take part have lost limbs.

The charity was set up in 2018 by businessman Simon Dedman, of Upper Hopton.

Tim, Simon and ex-serviceman and amputee Steve Sampher visited Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire for Tim to get up close to a Challenger tank to get an idea of the scale of his task.

At the time of the visit all the Challengers were out on manoeuvres so Tim had to pose with a smaller Chieftain instead, which weighs in at around 55 tonnes.

“It’s still an awesome beast,” said Tim.

Vetrun180’s next trip is to Scotland in September. Travelling in Land Rover Defenders a group of 14 veterans will start from Dunattor Castle on the West Coast and venture across country to Ardnamurchan Lighthouse.

Simon keeps the group small so everyone can sit around the campfire and talk.

As injured ex-servicemen, who may be double or triple amputees, they have a shared experience.