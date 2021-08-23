Mirfield Show confirms it will return and sets the date for 2022 event

Mirfield Show committee members Louise Hardy (vice chair/head of show), John Rockett (stalls manager) and Nicki Dickson (horticulture secretary) at the showground.

After taking place virtually last year and again this year due to the pandemic, the popular agricultural showcase will be back, with lots to look forward to.

Jonathan Evans, show chairman, said: “We will be back at our usual time, in our usual place next year. I’m inviting you to save the date – Sunday, August 21.

“We are already planning fabulous attractions for our comeback show.”

This year the show team have organised a number of virtual competitions and these will run through until November.

Louise Hardy, head of competitions and vice chairman of the show committee, said: “Upcoming for September we have 'Make a birthday cake' competition and 'Make a wish'.

"For October we have a small animals virtual show, and are planning a Halloween mask competition, pumpkin carving competition and firework painting.”

In addition, the show has donated 20 “back to school packs” to the Loving Hands outreach team.

Louise said: “We know that some families struggle with school supplies when it’s time for the kids to go back to school. This is a bit of a helping hand.”