Mirfield woman's walk to honour the life of author William Forde

Clare Davies is walking from Mirfield to Haworth as part of her One Million Steps challenge

Clare Davies is planning to cover the 18 miles from her hometown to Haworth to raise funds for the Walk with William Trust – a charity set up by Bill in a bid to raise enough money for the training of a guide dog puppy.

Bill, who is the author of 60 published books and two musical plays, moved from Mirfield to Haworth a few years ago. He is currently receiving end-of-life care after a lengthy battle with leukaemia and skin cancer.

Clare said: “The walk is part of my One Million Steps Challenge. I have three months from July 1 to September 30 to walk one million steps. That is 10,870 steps a day.

“I usual do this challenge for Diabetes UK because I am type one diabetic. However this year it is for the Walk with William tribute.

"Bill is my best friend’s dad and I have known him for years. He’s a legend!

“I want to walk to Haworth on Saturday because it kicks off the event, links Bill and myself and want to do this walk while Bill is still with us.”

Bill, who was a big part of the community in Mirfield, said: “It is to my immeasurable pleasure to know that even before I die, that this trust fund has been established, and kick-started in advance; enabling all former friends who walked with me on my journey, to walk with other Williams during the years ahead.

"Do this knowing that I am there always holding your hand as you walk.”