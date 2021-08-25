Mystery of the fireworks that are plaguing Mirfield and Dewsbury residents

Coun Martyn Bolt

Kirklees Council is investigating 40 complaints from two nights earlier this month.

Fireworks are still being heard but the council – and local residents – are at a loss as to the culprits.

Some have blamed Asian weddings or other religious celebrations and say the sudden proliferation may be due to the lifting of coronavirus restrictions when celebrations were postponed.

Families with young children or those with dogs spooked by the noise want the council to take action.

Earlier this month people were woken by fireworks at 1am. There were reports it happened at the same time three nights in a row and one person said: “I thought I’d woken up in the middle of the Blitz!”

It is illegal to set off fireworks after 11pm except on Bonfire Night, when it’s midnight; New Year’s Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year (all 1am).

Some people pointed the finger at the Grand Banqueting Suite, an Asian wedding venue, in Ravensthorpe but the venue strongly denied the late-night fireworks came from there, and the council could find no evidence.

Mirfield Tory councillor Martyn Bolt said: “It’s a bit of a mystery and some people are making certain assumptions but the situation is that no-one has identified any particular location.

“We’ve all heard them but unless anybody can provide evidence, then no action can be taken. People need to give the council that intelligence.”

Coun Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture and Greener Kirklees, said: “Kirklees Council Environmental Health officers received around 40 complaints regarding fireworks from the West Dewsbury area on Thursday and Friday, August 5 and 6. Enquiries are ongoing in relation to these complaints.

“We understand that excessive levels of noise can be distressing for residents. If anyone has evidence to identify frequent occurrences from a single property, please contact the council at [email protected] with any footage and a positive identity of the location.

“The law states that you must not set off any fireworks in the street or public places, and there is a strict cut-off time of 11pm with the exception of certain celebrations.