Nine-year-old inspired by his grandmas raises £450 for Dewsbury charity shop

Jackie Squires, manager of the British Heart Foundation shop in Dewsbury, with her grandsons Jacob and Noah, who raised £457 for the charity by holding a raffle

After being inspired by attending a charity event, young Jacob Simpson decided to organise a raffle to raise funds for the BHF to mark its 60th birthday.

Jacob wrote to businesses in Dewsbury asking if they would like to donate a prize, and ended up with a total of 28.

He was helped by his younger brother Noah, aged seven.

And when the money was counted, the raffle had raised an impressive £457.

Jacob’s grandma, Jackie Squires, said: “He wanted to help this charity with me working for them but also his other grandma has a heart condition.

“I’m immensely proud of him - for a young boy of his age to think of others is so admirable.”