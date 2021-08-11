Nine-year-old inspired by his grandmas raises £450 for Dewsbury charity shop
The manager of the British Heart Foundation (BHF) shop in Dewsbury has praised her nine-year-old grandson for his fundraising efforts.
After being inspired by attending a charity event, young Jacob Simpson decided to organise a raffle to raise funds for the BHF to mark its 60th birthday.
Jacob wrote to businesses in Dewsbury asking if they would like to donate a prize, and ended up with a total of 28.
He was helped by his younger brother Noah, aged seven.
And when the money was counted, the raffle had raised an impressive £457.
Jacob’s grandma, Jackie Squires, said: “He wanted to help this charity with me working for them but also his other grandma has a heart condition.
“I’m immensely proud of him - for a young boy of his age to think of others is so admirable.”
In 2021, the British Heart Foundation is celebrating 60 years of pioneering research which has helped to save many lives.