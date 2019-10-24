Peppa at park to pose for photos

Peppa Pig and her brother George will be heading to a local retail park next Wednesday (October 30) – providing some fun for all the family.

Peppa will arrive at Birstall Shopping Park and will be sticking around to meet little ones at intervals between 11am and 4pm for a day of free family fun.

This internationally recognised cheeky little pig, whose adventures have been a TV hit since 2004, will give young shoppers a final truffle of holiday fun before the half term is out and will be meeting fans five times throughout the visit and posing for photos – at 11am, 12pm, 1:30pm, 2:30pm and 3:30pm.

Simon Burgin, facilities manager at Birstall Shopping Park, said: “Grab your coats and wellies and prepare to jump in some muddy puddles!

“Peppa Pig is heading out on her next big adventure this October and fans are invited to see her during the half-term when she swings by at Birstall Shopping Park.

“As we build up to Christmas and the New Year, this is the first of a series of exciting events that we have got coming to Birstall Shopping Park.

“We’re very excited to be welcoming Peppa and George during half-term.

“They are two iconic characters that incredibly popular with children right across the country and we’re delighted that so many local children in the area will get to meet them first-hand.”

Go to the www.birstallshoppingpark.co.uk website to find out more details of this event and forthcoming attractions.