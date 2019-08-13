Photographic group set to host exhibition

Dewsbury Photographic Group members are hosting a photography event and exhibition at Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury this weekend (Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18) between 10am until 4pm.

Members of the popular group will be available throughout the weekend to help people improve their photography or just to discuss the past-time in general as well as showcasing their work.

Tour de force: Gareth Phillips' great Tour de Yorkshire photo.

A model has been booked on the Saturday and she will pose for anyone who wishes to photograph her in the walled garden and by the lake.

A spokesman said: “We will also have a competition for the best photos taken over the weekend. The best four will be mounted and displayed at our next exhibition in Dewsbury Town Hall in September.

“The idea of the weekend is to attract new members for our next season which starts in September and to increase the footfall into the park which will benefit the Friends of the Park.

“The group meets on a Monday evening in the Council Chamber of Dewsbury Town Hall. All are most welcome.”