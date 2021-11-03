Police 'increasingly concerned' over missing girl with Dewsbury and Batley links

Police have released this CCTV image of Georgia on a bus at around 3.47pm on Monday, November 1, heading into Birstall

Officers have released CCTV images as they continue to appeal for information on her whereabouts.

Georgia, 16, was last seen in the Tong Street area of Bradford around 9.35pm on Monday, November 1.

She is described as a white female, 5ft 10 with shoulder length brown hair and a small scar on her face.

The CCTV images show Georgia dressed in blue jeans, with a black jacket and sliders on a bus at around 3.47pm heading into Birstall.

Georgia has links to Dewsbury and Batley.