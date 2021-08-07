Pub landlord shows he's Mirfield's strongest man by completing challenge

Tim Wood taking part in his weightlifting challenge

Tim, 64, licensee at the Old Colonial in Mirfield, has completed his 72-day Challenger Challenge to lift the equivalent weight of a Challenger tank every day.

But Tim went further than that. Instead of lifting 72 tonnes a day on a leg press he decided to do 100 tonnes – twice a day.

Tim didn’t just lift weights on the machine, he also lifted his own body weight too.

When he started out he was just short of 21 stone and then he finished he’d shed the pounds while raising pounds and tipped the scales at 19st 4lbs.

So then he calculated his mean weight at 125 kilos and worked out what he’d lifted over the 72 days – a staggering 32,400 tonnes!

“I blitzed the challenge at first and needed to make it a bit harder for myself,” said Tim.

“I sat down with the darts and dominoes lads the other night and we worked out I’d lifted double the weight that all the world’s weightlifters had lifted at the Tokyo Olympics.”

Tim is raising money for the Mirfield charity VetRun180, which takes injured ex-servicemen on 4x4 expeditions around the world.