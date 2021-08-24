Residents' joy as one of Dewsbury's oldest play areas is set for an upgrade

Battye Street play area, Eastborough, Dewsbury

The Battye Street play area, on Battye Street, is one of the oldest around and was showing signs of age. But now it’s set for a revamp as part of Kirklees Council’s Playable Spaces initiative.

The council, along with ward councillors including deputy council leader Coun Cathy Scott, have undertaken a consultation with local residents on what they wanted to see in the play area.

The consultation closed on August 9 and the council has drawn up a draft plan. The aim is to make the play area more appealing and accessible to children of all ages.

There will be more "natural" play areas as well as traditional play equipment.

Coun Scott (Lab, Dewsbury East) said: “The Battye Street play area was old and out-dated and so we’ve consulted with residents to see what they want.

“It’s all about enabling youngsters to have more opportunity for play.

“There was a small multi-use games area but hardly any play equipment.

“The Playable Spaces project is something the council has had in its sights for a few years now and it’s being rolled out across the district.”

At Eastborough, the council is proposing to:

Refurbish the single piece of play equipment that’s already there;

Add a mini nest swing, giants comb, wobble board and a spring board;

Introduce more natural elements into the play area with the use of sensory planting, natural boulders for climbing and weave posts;

Create a wiggly retaining wall that weaves through the site that can be used for a balancing walkway, as well as creating informal seating.

Coun Scott said that once a final plan had been drawn up, work could start almost immediately and she hoped it would be October or November, depending on the weather and other outside factors.

Lee Street play area in Ravensthorpe is also going to be improved and plans include: replacing the existing equipment with a toddler unit and slide and a junior climber; more natural elements such as boulders for climbing; adding picnic tables and a new path; and mending and repainting the fencing.