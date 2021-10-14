Revealed: the easiest doctors' surgeries in Kirklees to book an appointment

The majority of patients (71 per cent) had a good experience booking an appointment, according to the latest GP Patient Survey

The majority of patients (71 per cent) had a good experience booking an appointment, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

This is up from 65 per cent in the 2020 survey.

The issue of whether GPs are offering enough face-to-face appointments as Covid-19 restrictions ease remains hotly debated.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has now unveiled a £250m package for GPs in England to improve access to their services - but only if they increase the number of in-person consultations.

GP groups have responded angrily, accusing ministers of failing to grasp the scale of the staffing crisis affecting surgeries.

The patient survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April of this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.

The results reveal the best and worst rated surgeries in Kirklees and beyond. They also shed light on people’s experiences of booking an appointment locally.

Here we reveal the GP practices in the NHS Kirklees Clinical Commissioning Group area which were voted the easiest to make an appointment at.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said their experience of booking an appointment was "very good".

1: Rose Medical Practice, Huddersfield - 66.9 per cent.

2: Shepley Health Centre - 56.6 per cent.

3: Oaklands Health Centre, Thongsbridge - 53.8 per cent.

4: The Whitehouse Centre, Huddersfield - 52.5 per cent.

5: Cherry Tree Surgery, Batley - 50.0 per cent.

6: Westbourne Surgery, Huddersfield - 49.1 per cent.

7: Slaithwaite Health Centre - 47.0 per cent.

8: Meltham Group Practice - 46.3 per cent.

9: Calder View Surgery. Dewsbury - 43.7 per cent.

10: Elmwood Family Doctors, Thongsbridge - 43.6 per cent

11: Cook Lane Surgery, Heckmondwike - 43.4 per cent.

12: Honley Surgery - 43.4 per cent.

13: The Junction Surgery, Huddersfield - 43.3 per cent.

14: The Greenway Medical Practice, Cleckheaton - 42.8 per cent.

15: Windsor Medical Centre, Dewsbury - 42.2 per cent.

16: Dearne Valley Health Centre, Scissett - 42.0 per cent.

17: The Paddock Surgery, Dewsbury - 41.9 per cent.

18: Grove House Surgery, Batley - 41.8 per cent.

19: Brookroyd House, Heckmondwike - 40.9 per cent.

20: New Street and Netherton Group Practice, Huddersfield - 37.6 per cent.

21: Undercliffe Surgery. Heckmondwike - 37.5 per cent.

22: Wellington House, Batley - 36.5 per cent.

23: Lockwood Surgery, Huddersfield - 36.0 per cent.

24: Liversedge Medical Centre - 35.6 per cent.

25: Kirkburton Health Centre, Huddersfield - 35.5 per cent.

26: Thornhill Lees Medical Centre - 35.2 per cent.

27: Dr Handa and Partner, Huddersfield - 34.2 per cent.

28: Marsh Surgery - 34.0 per cent.

29: Colne Valley Group Practice - 33.4 per cent.

30: North Road Suite, Ravensthorpe Health Centre - 32.3 per cent.

31: Eightlands Surgery, Dewsbury - 32.3 per cent.

32: Crosland Moor Surgery - 31.9 per cent.

33: University Health Centre, Huddersfield - 31.4 per cent.

34: Mirfield Health Centre - 30.6 per cent.

35: Fieldhead Surgery, Huddersfield - 30.5 per cent.

36: Thornton Lodge Surgery, Huddersfield - 30.3 per cent.

37: Lepton and Kirkheaton Surgeries - 30.0 per cent.

38: Batley Health Centre Surgery - 29.9 per cent.

39: Birkby Health Centre - 28.8 per cent.

40: The Lindley Village Surgery - 28.2 per cent.

41: Dr Mahmood and Partners, Ravensthorpe - 28.1 per cent.

42: Cleckheaton Group Practice - 27.9 per cent.

43: The Waterloo Practice, Huddersfield - 27.5 per cent.

44: Kirkgate Surgery, Birstall - 26.3 per cent.

45: Dalton Surgery - 25.2 per cent.

46: Paddock and Longwood Family Practice - 24.8 per cent.

47: Healds Road Surgery, Dewsbury - 24.8 per cent.

48: Meltham Road Surgery, Huddersfield - 24.7 per cent.

49: Mount Pleasant Medical Centre, Batley - 24.3 per cent.

50: Croft Medical Centre, Huddersfield - 23.9 per cent.

51: Woodhouse Hill Surgery, Huddersfield - 23.9 per cent.

52: Greenhead Family Doctors, Huddersfield - 23.8 per cent.

53: Parkview Surgery, Cleckheaton - 23.2 per cent.

54: Sidings Healthcare Centre, Dewsbury - 22.2 per cent.

55: Blackburn Road Medical Centre, Birstall - 21.6 per cent.

56: The Almondbury Surgery - 21.0 per cent.

57: The Albion Mount Medical Practice, Dewsbury - 19.9 per cent.

58: Newsome Surgery - 19.5 per cent.

59: The Grange Medical Practice, Huddersfield - 19.1 per cent.

60: Broughton House Surgery, Batley - 18.6 per cent.

61: The Lindley Group Practice - 16.2 per cent.

62: Skelmanthorpe Family Doctors - 13.9 per cent.