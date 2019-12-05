Shoebox collection by vets staff to spread joy

Kind-hearted staff at a local vets practice are spreading Christmas joy around the world with their charitable actions.

Vets, nurses and reception staff at Calder Vets, along with a few of their family members, filled shoeboxes for Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child initiative.

The scheme sees people filling boxes with gifts for children which are then distributed by Samaritan’s Purse.

The collection at Calder Vets was started by Tegan Wright, who recently qualified as a veterinary nurse and works at the Dewsbury animal hospital.

All Calder’s 13 branches got involved, along with its sister practice, Paragon Veterinary Referrals, as part of their ongoing charity work.

Calder Vets’ operations co-ordinator Hayley Buddery said: “Most of us are lucky, as we enjoy wonderful Christmases surrounded by loved ones, happiness, and presents.

“For many children around the world, Christmas Day is like any other and does not bring any joy, whether this be because of war, a natural disaster, famine or poverty.

“The thought that a little child’s face somewhere in the world will light up on Christmas morning because of a gift we have provided is a really special feeling and we were delighted to help.”