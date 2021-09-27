Showcase CInema in Birstall to host Christmas movie day - in October

Elf

Landing on Saturday, October 23, this tree-mendous present means Christmas lovers can enjoy all their festive favourites a whopping two months before the big day.

Guests will be able to see four different Christmas classics on the big screen, meaning there is something for everyone.

1946 classic It’s a Wonderful Life starring legendary actor James Stewart will be sure to have you running down the street yelling “Merry Christmas”, or perhaps Tom Hanks in Polar Express will have you yearning for hot chocolate.

Guests can also watch Will Ferrell playing one of Santa’s helpers lost in the big city in the hilarious Elf or see Kevin McAllister dealing with half-witted thieves in Home Alone.

Each film will be available for just £5 a ticket, a steal even the Grinch would be proud of, with guests able to watch all four classics throughout the day. The occasion is sure to Claus such a stir, yule not want to miss out.

Mark Barlow, UK general manager for Showcase Cinemas, said: “It’s been a tough time for everyone these past 18 months, so Showcase Cinemas wants to bring some early festive fun as we start the countdown to the most wonderful time of the year.

“We’ve brought Christmas forward a couple of months so everyone can start to get into the Christmas spirit. We have picked four festive favourites an we’re looking forward to a busy day of Christmas fun in the middle of October.”