Team takes on the Three Peaks Challenge to raise £2,260 for two charities

Amy Kent, managing director of Liversedge-based Mandate Systems, recently led a team on the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge.

The event raised £2,260 for Dementia UK and the British Heart Foundation.

The seven-strong group made up of company members, family and supporting contractors, completed the course in 14 hours.

The team raised £1,130 for Dementia UK which was matched by Mandate Systems with a donation to the British Heart Foundation. The two charities were chosen because they are close to the hearts of several of the Mandate staff.

Amy said: “It was a tough challenge and at times we didn’t think the whole team were going to make it but we rallied together and pushed each other on.

“I think this is one of my proudest achievements and I feel I have done something great for our family members that have been affected by dementia and heart disease.

“We are so grateful for all the support we received, not just with the fundraising but with helping to spur us on with our training and helping us to achieve our goal.”