The 16 areas of North Kirklees where Covid-19 infection rates are increasing

The Covid-19 infection rate has increased in 16 areas of North Kirklees, latest figures reveal

Professor Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist from Imperial College London and former member of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), has predicted a “large wave” in Autumn after pupils begin mixing in schools when the new term begins.

Much of North Kirklees is seeing an increase in infections too.

Analysis by NationalWorld’s data team shows Covid cases rose in 16 neighbourhoods of North Kirklees in the week to August 22, the latest data available.

The neighbourhoods are middle super layer output areas (MSOAs), small geographic units used in Government statistics.

Here are the neighbourhoods where Covid cases rose the most in the seven days to August 22.

Gomersal - 95.5 per cent increase.

Dewsbury Savile Town and Thornhill Lees - 82.3 per cent rise.

Wilton Park, Carlinghow and Brookroyd - 70.6 per cent increase.

Shaw Cross and Hanging Heaton - 66.6 per cent rise.

Liversedge, Littletown and Millbridge - 62.5 per cent increase.

Batley Carr and Mount Pleasant - 55.5 per cent rise.

Dewsbury Moor Lower and Westtown - 40.0 per cent increase.

Dewsbury Moor Upper - 25.0 per cent rise.

Scholes and Hunsworth - 23.8 per cent increase.

Mirfield Central and Hopton - 18.2 per cent rise.

Heckmondwike Town, Norristhorpe and Roberttown - 15.0 per cent increase.

Upper Batley and Soothill - 11.8 per cent rise.

Thornhill - 11.1 per cent increase.

Cleckheaton - 5.3 per cent rise.

Staincliffe and Healey - 5.0 per cent increase.

Birkenshaw - 3.9 per cent rise.

But in better news, the Covid-19 infection rate has fallen in each of the following parts of the district:

Batley Central - 26.7 per cent decrease.

Hightown and Hartshead Moor - 26.5 per cent drop.

Earlsheaton and Chickenley - 23.3 per cent decrease.

Ravensthorpe - 11.9 per cent drop.

Birstall - 8.3 per cent decrease.

Dewsbury Central and Westborough - 5.3 per cent drop.

Heckmondwike North - 5.1 per cent decrease.