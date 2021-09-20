The Queen writes to Dewsbury school children to thank them for their kindness

Pupils at a Dewsbury school were thrilled to receive a letter from the Queen.

By Dominic Brown
Monday, 20th September 2021, 6:00 pm
Youngsters at Boothroyd Primary Academy, Dewsbury with the letter from the Queen

Her Majesty wrote to the youngsters at Boothroyd Primary Academy to thank them for sending her a photo of scarecrows of her and Prince Philip which they had made for a competition run by nearby care home Ashworth Grange earlier in the year, as well as a sympathy card following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

In her letter, the Queen thanked the children for their kind thoughts.

Vice-principal Helen Bartle said: “The children really worked hard and put a lot of effort into the scarecrows. They were so excited to receive the letter.”

She praised the academy’s community champion Mandy Reeve for organising the project.