The Queen writes to Dewsbury school children to thank them for their kindness
Pupils at a Dewsbury school were thrilled to receive a letter from the Queen.
Her Majesty wrote to the youngsters at Boothroyd Primary Academy to thank them for sending her a photo of scarecrows of her and Prince Philip which they had made for a competition run by nearby care home Ashworth Grange earlier in the year, as well as a sympathy card following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.
In her letter, the Queen thanked the children for their kind thoughts.
Vice-principal Helen Bartle said: “The children really worked hard and put a lot of effort into the scarecrows. They were so excited to receive the letter.”
She praised the academy’s community champion Mandy Reeve for organising the project.