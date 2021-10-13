Thornhill Cricket and Bowling Club wins CAMRA seasonal award

Derek Robinson, chairman of Thornhill Cricket and Bowling Club, and barperson Lauren Kaye receive the Heavy Woollen Branch of CAMRA's Club of the Season Award for Winter 2019/20, which was delayed due to the pandemic

Branch chairman Mike Roebuck handed the certificate, which covered winter 2019/2020, to the club chairman, Derek Robinson.

Mike congratulated all concerned with the running of the club on their achievement, which had been in the face of stiff opposition.

In turn, Derek acknowledged the efforts of the other two directors, Mandy Mitchell and Matt Hodkinson, and thanked Jack Green and his bar staff, represented by Lauren Kaye on the night, together with the cleaners and groundsmen.

The club has two handpumps, and the ales are selected by director Mandy, who sticks to the members’ preference for one session beer and one premium beer.

Both pumps were kept active that evening, supplying Ossett Yorkshire Blonde and Silver King to the appreciative customers.

The club can trace its roots back to 1861, moving to its present location at The Combs in 1887.