Tim Hortons reveals opening date for new drive-thru restaurant in Birstall

Tim Hortons will open its drive-thru restaurant in Birstall on November 8

Fans will finally get their hands on its famous coffee, freshly baked donuts and more when it opens its new venue from 7am on Monday, November 8.

To celebrate the opening at Birstall Retail Park, the first fan in the drive-thru and restaurant queue will be awarded with free drinks for a whole year (a prize worth a staggering £3,100).

The brand will also give away a free breakfast meal to its first 100 customers.

In addition, Tim Hortons will run a series of giveaways including free drinks and donuts for those who activate their Tim Hortons’ digital wallet. Guests will simply need to scan the QR code found at the restaurant to activate the rewards wallet.

Famed for its Canadian charm, the new Tim Hortons restaurant will open round the clock from 6am until midnight, seven days a week.

The menu will feature best-selling items, including Timbits, iced capps, freshly baked donuts and Tims crispy chicken sandwich.

Guests will also be able to try its newly launched menu which includes beef burgers and hot dogs, as well as lattice fries as a new side.

The Timmies Minis range has also been given a refresh to include more familiar favourites for kids.

Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer of Tim Hortons franchise in the UK, said: “We have received an overwhelming amount of support from the community since announcing our arrival, and we can’t wait to show our fans and new customers what we have to offer.

“We are renowned for our generous opening offers and giveaways, and this launch will be no different.