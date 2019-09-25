Travel agents offering support for customers across the area hit by Thomas Cook collapse

Travel agents have been inundated with calls for help from worried local holidaymakers hit by the collapse of Thomas Cook.

The tour operator - which employed 9,000 people in the UK - has ceased trading with immediate effect after failing in a final bid to secure a rescue package from creditors.

Jo Richards, Director at Tivoli Travel on Huddersfield Road in Mirfield, said her firm had been contacted by up to 25 people concerned about their trips in just one day.

“We’ve helped quite a number of passengers,” she said. “It’s had a big impact everywhere.

“Thomas Cook serves a lot of destinations from Manchester Airport, such as Mexico, Cuba and Florida, so it has reduced capacity for those places.

“And not forgetting about the peple who have lost their jobs.

“It’s a sad time for us. Although we’re independent, we’re all one big family in travel.”

Tivoli Travel, which also has a branch in Lindley, has taken on one of the workers who lost their job at the Thomas Cook in Cleckheaton.

Its team have been busy trying to advise some people who were away and due to fly back with Thomas Cook as well as many who had holidays booked with the tour operator.

One was due to fly to Las Vegas to celebrate their 50th birthday in the coming weeks but has been helped to arrange alternative flights.

Jo - who has 30 years experience in the travel industry - said she and her staff are available for anyone seeking advice or help with filling in compensation forms.

Information for anyone who has a future booking with Thomas Cook is available online at www.thomascook.caa.co.uk.

More than 150,000 British holidaymakers were abroad when Thomas Cook collapsed earlier this week and the Civilan Aviation Authority has had to launch the largest peacetime repatriation to bring them home.

Martin Lewis, founder of consumer advice website MoneySavingExpert.com, warned: “Most who haven’t travelled will have a route to get their cash back, but this unprecedentedly large repatriation and refund operation will not be without problems.”