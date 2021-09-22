Uke Dad to restart classes after success of online music videos in lockdown

Russ Petcher with his daughter Daisy

Russ Petcher, aka Uke Dad, will run a session on Monday, September 27, from 10-11am. The classes are free and are aimed at beginners as well as intermediate players.

Russ said: "I've had a lot of interest and can't wait to get back to teaching again.

"During lockdown me and my four-year-old daughter Daisy kept everyone entertained by performing together on my Uke Dad Facebook page and even made it onto the local news.

"We recently played a charity show at The Shears in Liversedge which went down a storm and we even have Andy Day from CBeebies as a fan.

"Daisy starts school this month and so won't be able to attend the classes but she will be with me when the school holidays come up.