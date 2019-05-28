Volunteering Kirklees to host ‘get together’

Volunteering Kirklees, the charity team dedicated to encouraging and supporting volunteering in the area, is celebrating this year’s Volunteers’ Week with the launch of a new website.

The organisation is also hosting a number of events, including The Great Volunteer Get Together on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday June 9 at Mirfield Showground.

Local groups and charities are invited to the free event which will feature Kim Leadbeater from The Great Get Together and the Jo Cox Foundation, refreshments and entertainment.

A Dewsbury Volunteer Mini Fair for those interested in volunteering will take place on Thursday, June 6 between 10am and 2pm. People can meet a range of organisations offering volunteering opportunities in the area.

Meanwhile, a seven-week Skills for Volunteers Course will start on Wednesday, June 5 between 10am and 12.30pm at Pathways on Nettleton Road, Mirfield.

Volunteer services manager Sharron Wilkinson said, “We’re delighted with the response and feedback so far.

“There are already over 100 opportunities listed from all sorts of organisations, all over Kirklees, showing the varied and flexible ways people can volunteer. And potential volunteers are applying for roles every day.

“The breadth of opportunity to volunteer in Kirklees is amazing.”

Visit www.volunteeringkirklees.org.uk for further information.