Young boy from Liversedge shows off his 'super powers' at Marvel event

Zach Eagling on his trike as part of the Marvel 'Superhero Series' event

Zach Eagling was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of three after suffering a brain injury at birth. The condition affects his mobility and cognitive development. He also lives with epilepsy.

Following Zach’s diagnosis, his mum Claire Keer instructed medical negligence experts at Irwin Mitchell to investigate her son’s care.

The legal team secured a settlement earlier this year, which will ensure Zach has access to the lifetime specialist treatment and therapies he requires.

It also helped Zach and Claire with their recent move into an adapted house.

Now, Zach has completed the Superhero Series challenge, which is sponsored by Irwin Mitchell and superhero creators Marvel.

Zach completed more than three miles on his specialist trike. He used his orthotic footwear and enjoyed learning a new skill.

This comes just one year after he raised £20,000 for the Epilepsy Society by walking laps of his garden as part of the 2.6 Challenge.

Claire said: “Zach wanted to take part in the Superhero Series as he was determined to show others that anything is possible when you set your mind to it.

“He got right into the spirit of it, even coming up with a superhero name for himself – Z-dog!

"He also said along with his determination, kindness and silliness, his super power is his wicked smile and fluttery eyelashes, which I would agree with!