Youngest ever Rotary Club president at Heckmondwike branch

Members of the Rotary Club of Heckmondwike and District have recently inducted what they believe is the UK’s youngest ever president.

Olivia Jorden, 21, is currently a fourth generation member at Heckmondwike Rotary, behind her great grandfather, her father and exceptionally proud grandfather.

Olivia has successfully motivated the club into her way of thinking and has pledged to bring in further young blood.

A spokesman said: “Olivia tries to encourage metaphorical mud-slinging across our tables because, in her opinion, Rotary has an image of stuffy old men and women.

“Olivia believes the only way to rid Rotary of this image is to go out in the community and tell the world that our organisation is about having fun and at the same time raising a lot of money for good causes.

“We believe she is the youngest president in Great Britain and Ireland.”