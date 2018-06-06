PICTURED: Two dead whales wash up on East Yorkshire beach on same day

Two dead whales have washed up on the coast of East Yorkshire in a single day.

The minke whale. PIC: Karl Shannon Hornsea Rescue

The minke whale, pictured, was found by a member of the public on Tuesday near Marrow Avenue car park in Hornsea.

A dead tope whale was also found on the same stretch of sand on the same day.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the whale's death, but it remains unclear when the animal's body will be removed.

As it is classed as a public health risk, the Council will have to dispose of the body.