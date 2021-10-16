65 affordable homes to be built as part of development in Batley

An artist's impression of the proposed development at Soothill, Batley

The development, on land the council owns, will include 65 affordable homes, meeting the need for this type of housing, and will also feature public rights of way, enhanced landscaping, biodiversity and high-quality open space, including play spaces.

The project is supported by funding from Homes England, the Government’s housing agency, and West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA).

The Homes England grant comes from the agency’s Local Authority Accelerated Construction Programme, which aims to help unlock public land and increase the speed of housing delivery using innovative modern methods of construction (MMC).

The benefits of MMC include an increased pace of delivery and the production of higher quality, energy efficient homes.

Councillor Cathy Scott, Kirklees Council's cabinet member for housing, said: “I am excited to see the creation of hundreds of much needed, quality new homes in Batley.

"This project will provide many more affordable homes for our residents, whilst creating modern, energy efficient homes also helps towards our carbon neutral goals for Kirklees.

"Our focus is not just on the houses, we will also be working to create a quality neighbourhood within Soothill where people are excited to live.

"Partnership working, like we are here, is key to our commitment to make Kirklees a place where families flourish and businesses thrive.

"I look forward to seeing this project with Homes England and Keepmoat complete.”

Ross Miller-Green, manager in infrastructure grants project management at Homes England, said: “It’s great to see new homes for people in Batley start to take shape at Soothill.

“Homes England is committed to working with our local authority and development partners to ensure good quality, well designed homes are built at pace in the communities where they’re most needed.”

Public consultation by Keepmoat on the proposed development took place in Spring 2021 and planning permission was granted in September.

The first stage of development is due to start later this month, which will include the initial site preparation works.