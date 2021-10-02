Developer lodges appeal over 67 homes plan on Mirfield water meadow

Coun Martyn Bolt

Campaigners celebrated a victory for “common sense” when plans for 67 new homes for land off Granny Lane, Hopton Bottom, were finally refused back in February.

But now the developers, Miller Homes, have appealed the decision by Kirklees Council and the plans will go to the Secretary of State for a final verdict.

Existing homes in Granny Lane, close to the River Calder, have to contend with flooding during periods of heavy or prolonged rainfall and there have been several flooding incidents in recent years.

Council planning officers said none of the new houses proposed would be built in areas most at risk of flooding but councillors were not convinced.

Coun Nigel Patrick told the strategic planning committee: “If the committee approves this and the site floods, this committee is responsible.”

Residents have campaigned hard against the development and employed a planning lawyer to put their case.

Miller Homes have now lodged an appeal which will be decided by written representations that must be submitted by October 20.

Coun Martyn Bolt (Con, Mirfield) said holding the appeal in this format denied objectors the opportunity to question developers directly.

“What this will come down to is how robust a defence is submitted by Kirklees Council,” he said.

“The plans had been initially recommended for approval and we had some comments saying ‘on balance it’s worth the risk’.