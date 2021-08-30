Plans to build homes on former nursery business site in East Bierley

An aerial view of land off South View Road at East Bierley, where homes are earmarked for a site behind St Luke’s Church and Hall

Birstall-based Owens Developments Ltd wants to build five houses on land to the rear of St Luke’s Church Centre on South View Road.

That’s one fewer than in a previous application submitted in March last year. That led to concerns that the project was too dense and inappropriate given its proximity to a war memorial and nearby green space in a conservation area.

Access would be via Bierley Marsh, which is an unadopted road.

The latest plan, which goes before Kirklees Council’s Heavy Woollen planning sub-committee on September 2, has been recommended for approval.

However local residents who objected last year are prepared to fight the scheme again as they fear opening up access could lead to a larger parcel of nearby land also being built on.