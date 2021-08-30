Plans to build homes on former nursery business site in East Bierley
Plans to build houses on land previously used to grow flowers as part of a defunct nursery business in East Bierley will go before councillors again this week.
Birstall-based Owens Developments Ltd wants to build five houses on land to the rear of St Luke’s Church Centre on South View Road.
That’s one fewer than in a previous application submitted in March last year. That led to concerns that the project was too dense and inappropriate given its proximity to a war memorial and nearby green space in a conservation area.
Access would be via Bierley Marsh, which is an unadopted road.
The latest plan, which goes before Kirklees Council’s Heavy Woollen planning sub-committee on September 2, has been recommended for approval.
However local residents who objected last year are prepared to fight the scheme again as they fear opening up access could lead to a larger parcel of nearby land also being built on.
One local man said the housing plan had been “reincarnated” but that the issues remained the same.