North Kirklees - local council election results

Labour has gained overall control of Kirklees Council.

The party needed to gain two seats in order to gain control, and won three.

In Spenborough, Labour’s Viv Hendrick held Heckmondwike:

Viv Kendrick Labour 2377 59%

Rob Thornton Conservative 1235 31%

Alan James Freeman Green Party 247 6%

Josie Pugsley Liberal Democrat 150 4%

David Hall held Liversedge and Gomersal for the Conservatives:

David James Hall Conservative 2462 58%

Jude McKaig Labour 1504 35%

Nicholas Eugene Whittingham Green Party 180 4%

David Peter Snee Liberal Democrat 127 3%

And John Lawson held Cleckheaton for the Liberal Democrats:

John Craig Lawson Liberal Democrat 2318 53%

Susie Bell Proctor Conservative 1049 24%

Tom Kowalski Labour and Co-operative 887 20%

Isabel Clare Walters Green Party 136 3%

Vivien Lees-Hamilton held Mirfield for the Conservatives:

Vivien Lees-Hamilton Conservative 3270 59%

Julie Gledhill Spencer Labour 1715 31%

Catherine Helen Whittingham Green Party 359 7%

Stephen John Bird Liberal Democrat 167 3%

It was a clean sweep for Labour in Dewsbury.

Labour’s Masood Ahmed held Dewsbury South:

Masood Ahmed Labour 3360 70%

James Michael Spivey Conservative 875 18%

Adrian Hugh Cruden Green Party 208 4%

Anthony Penny-Whitworth Dewsbury Independents - H Woollen 193 4%

Bernard Thomas Disken Liberal Democrat 153 3%

Labour’s Mumtaz Hussain held Dewsbury West:

Mumtaz Hussain Labour 3667 76%

Sean David Guy Conservative 626 13%

Kingsley Hill Liberal Democrat 307 6%

Simon John Cope Green Party 250 5%

And Labour’s Cathy Scott held Dewsbury East:

Cathy Scott Labour 1900 42%

Mark Simon Eastwood Conservative 1437 32%

Aleks Lukic Dewsbury Borough Independents - Heavy Woollen 877 20%

Dennis Hullock Liberal Democrat 157 3%

Tony Kelsall Green Party 120 3%

Batley, Labour’s Gwen Lowe held Batley West:

Gwen Lowe Labour 3052 69%

Paul Young Conservative 1099 25%

Marnie Cope Green Party 111 3%

Christopher Martin Kane Liberal Democrat 99 2%

Garry Mervyn Kitchin Pirate Party UK 64 1%

Elizabeth Smaje and Mark Thompson held Birstall and Birkenshaw for the Conservatives:

Elizabeth Smaje Conservative 2294 31%

Mark Stephen Thompson Conservative 2234 30%

Jasmine Paris Kennedy Labour 1261 17%

Arfan Gul Asif Labour 995 13%

Susan Jane Lee-Richards Green Party 289 4%

Pippa Jane Hepworth Liberal Democrat 213 3%

Clare Elisabeth Kane Liberal Democrat 195 3%