Pop megastar Ed Sheeran confirms two concerts in Roundhay Park, Leeds next summer

It's official - Ed Sheeran will play two outdoor gigs in Leeds next summer.

The pop superstar has announced two dates in Roundhay Park on Friday August 16 and Saturday August 17.

Gallery: The summer Genesis played in Roundhay Park

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday September 27 at 10am from official vendors only.

Gallery: Michael Jackson in Roundhay Park

The concert will be a paperless event - meaning that instead of being issued with a ticket, punters will be able to access the site using the card they paid online with.

Roundhay Park has a history of hosting major stars, with Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, U2, Genesis, Simple Minds and The Rolling Stones all having played there in its heyday as a venue in the 1980s and 90s. The last big name to appear in the park was Robbie Williams in 2006.

Leader of Leeds City Council, Coun Judith Blake, said:

“Roundhay Park is no stranger to hosting some of the world’s biggest and most iconic artists, and we are extremely excited to be welcoming Ed Sheeran to Leeds next year in what promises to be another truly world class event in our city.”

The events are being promoted by Futuresound Group.