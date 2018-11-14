Road closure after vehicle overturned on busy Heckmondwike road

Police and ambulance crews responded to a car overturned on its side on a busy Heckmondwike commuter road this afternoon.

Union Street was closed whilst emergency services rushed to the aid of a male driver shortly after 1pm.

Fire crews from Dewsbury also attended the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that the man was breathing and conscious when he was removed from the vehicle and that he was being treated by medical services.

The circumstances as to how the vehicle came to be on its side have not been confirmed.