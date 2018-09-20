Sign up for Kirkwood Hospice’s colourful fundraiser

It’s not too late to join Kirkwood Hospice at their most colourful event of the year in Birstall - but you’ll need to be quick!

With online registration for the 2018 Colour Rush closing at midnight this Sunday (September 23), Kirkwood is encouraging people to sign up today and join in the fun.

Taking place on Sunday, September 30 at Oakwell Hall Country Park the hospice’s much-loved Colour Rush and all-new family fun day promises to be a great event to enjoy with family and friends.

Kicking off the day is the Colour Rush’s famous colour party which will leave participants covered head-to-toe in brightly coloured powder paint.

After a warm up from Total Fitness, crowds will walk, dance or jog their way around the 5k Oakwell Hall course and leave as a walking masterpiece.

After completing the route, Kirkwood are hosting their first ever family fun day jam-packed with family friendly activities, live entertainment, performances, food and drink stalls and much more for the whole family to enjoy.

Whether you’re a doughnut or pizza fan, looking to add some extra sparkle at the face painting and glitter tattoo stalls, or perhaps looking to take on your first zorbing battle with the kids, the day will have something for all ages.

Pulse Radio presenters Rosie Madison and Jacqui Blay will have crowds dancing into the afternoon with live entertainment, music and giveaways hosted on the Pulse Radio stage right from the get-go.

There is no minimum sponsorship needed to take part in this vibrant event, but all the money raised helps Kirkwood continue to provide care to both patients and their families within Kirklees.

With pre-event registration ending this weekend, Kirkwood Hospice is urging willing participants to sign up today for their last chance at a bargain price.

Event Organiser Kathryn Box said: “Each year our Colour Rush is a great way for family, friends, and little ones to join together and have a fun day out for Kirkwood Hospice.

“Signing up today versus signing up on the day itself could save a family of four up to £30, or £5 per person.

“So, what are you waiting for? Pick up your Colour Rush paint packs and sign up today!”

To register for Kirkwood Hospice’s 2018 Colour Rush, visit: www.kirkwoodhospice.co.uk/colouror call the Fundraising Team on: 01484 557911 before midnight on Sunday.

Registration begins at 9.30am on the day with the Colour Rush starting at 11am and the family fun day continuing well into the afternoon.

Pre-Registration prices are: Adults £20, Children (age 16 and under) £14, Family (2 adults, 2 children) £60.

On the Day prices are: Adults £25, Children (age 16 and under) £20. Under 3s go free!