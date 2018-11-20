Spend Christmas with G4

Original X-Factor stars and operatic multi-platinum selling vocal quartet G4 are coming to West Yorkshire with their atmospheric Christmas show.

Fans can see them at Leeds Town Hall on Wednesday, December 19 in 'G4 at Christmas'.

This intimate performance see Jonathan, Lewis, Mike and Nick recall the musical experiences of their childhoods. Expect to hear timeless classics such as When A Child is Born, Silent Night and All I Want For Christmas, as well as festive medleys to evoke the Christmas spirit, all delivered up-close and personal in the beautiful surrounds of the town hall.

G4 set an exciting trend by bringing classical music to British reality TV screens for the first time in 2004 with their performance of Nessun Dorma.

However, it was their cover of Bohemian Rhapsody that became their signature tune, storming the charts in 2005. Their eponymous debut album went straight to No.1, selling more than 245,000 in the first week making it the fastest-selling album of the year.

G4 subsequently released three albums, selling over 2 million copies in the UK. They also released a Live at The Royal Albert Hall DVD, an autobiographical book G4: Our Way and completed five sell-out tours across the UK and Ireland, including an acoustic tour of the UK’s finest cathedrals.

Other G4 highlights included collaborating with Lesley Garrett, Robin Gibb, Stephen Gately and Sir Cliff Richard, performing in The Royal Albert Hall more than a dozen times, and even having the rollercoaster ride G-Force named after them, which they opened at Drayton Manor Theme Park.

For ticket information call the Box Office on 0113 376 0318 or go online at www.leedstownhall.co.uk.