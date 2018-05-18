Store seeks its charity partner

Charities from North Kirklees are being urged to nominate themselves to be championed by Sainsbury’s in Dewsbury.

Sainsbury’s Local Charity of the Year scheme is back for the tenth year and the Dewsbury store is calling for charities to put themselves forward to be its next flagship local charity partner.

At the end of May, the store will shortlist three charities to go to customers to vote.

The winning charity will then receive a year of support from the store, which includes fundraising and awareness raising.

Mike Porter, store manager at Sainsbury’s Dewsbury, said: “There are so many fantastic charities in the local area which do brilliant work in our community. “We’ve had a great year working in partnership with Action for Children and we’re excited to be offering a new charity the chance to receive support from our customers and colleagues.”

Customers can vote between June 11 to 24 in stores and online.

Nominations close on May 29 and the shortlisted charities will be announced in June.

Last year, Sainsbury’s Local Charity of the Year scheme raised more than £1.2 million, providing support to charities across the UK.

Every year it works together with customers and colleagues to support a cause at the heart of the local community. The collaborative partnerships that include a range of support, including, volunteering and donations.

The scheme is open to any UK registered charity, so anyone who works for a charity, or would like to encourage a local charity to apply can collect a form from the store.

For more information about Sainsbury’s Local Charity of the Year scheme, visit www.sainsburyslocalcharity.co.uk.