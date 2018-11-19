Teenager in critical condition and three people hurt after car hits tree in Batley

Two people have been seriously injured while two others were hurt after a car collided with a tree in Batley.

The crash happened at about 5am yesterday (Sunday), on Halifax Road, Staincliffe.

It involved a silver Volkswagen Jetta, which crashed into a tree at the junction with West Park Street, West Yorkshire Police said.

A 17-year-old girl, who was travelling in the car a the time, was taken to hospital where police today (Monday) said she remains in a critical condition.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, was also seriously injured.

Meanwhile, a girl, 16, and another man, 19, both passengers, were taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries following the collision.

Police have today appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 379 of November 18.