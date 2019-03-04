Teenager 'scared to leave the house' after his face was slashed open at Dewsbury park

The family of a teenager who's face was slashed open in a knife attack at a Dewsbury park has appealed for witnesses to assist police with their enquiries.

Italian citizen Adama Sah, 18, was walking by the duck pond at Crow Nest Park when he was set upon by three youths.

Adama has been shaken up by the incident, says his family.

One took a knife to his face, slashing his chin, before they set about kicking and punching him to the floor.

Adama, who was born in Gambia, is staying in Dewsbury visiting the family of his wife.

His brother-in-law, Dewsbury resident Michael Ramsden, said that he has been too scared to leave the house alone since the incident, which took place at around 6pm on Tuesday February 26.

"He's recovering, but mentally it was a huge shock for him," he said, "he used to go out walking most days but now he's afraid to leave the house without me.

"He's had such a tough life and this is just another bad thing to happen to him.

"The way he's described it, it's terrible. They just shouted at him and laid into him randomly. You can understand why he's so shaken up."

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called at around 6.21pm, when the victim – an 18 year old male - was approached by three suspects who assaulted him.

"They victim sustained facial injuries, including a laceration to his chin which required hospital treatment.

"Enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13190104924."