Teenager suffers 'serious sexual assault' in Dewsbury town centre

An investigation is underway after the serious sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl in Dewsbury on Sunday morning.

Police confirmed that they had responded to reports of the attack, which took place off Union Street in the town centre, at around 6.20am.

They were unable to offer any further information at this time.

A spokesperson said: "Enquiries remain ongoing into the incident.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."