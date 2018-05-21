The Golden Years: Why Yorkshire is the best place to enjoy retirement

When to comes to retirement, there are few better places to settle down and enjoy the golden years than right here in Yorkshire.

Home to a wealth of quaint towns and villages, with miles of glorious countryside to enjoy and keep you active, it's the idyllic place to bask in some much needed peace and quiet.

Wensleydale Creamery in Hawes is one of Yorkshire's most popular food producers

But if you need a bit of convincing, here are a few reasons why Yorkshire is the ideal place to retire.

The Dales

Famed for its stunning scenery, the Yorkshire Dales National Park stretches across miles upon miles of deep valleys, hills and wild moorland, and is one of the best loved attractions of the county.

Popular for its superb walking and cycling potential, there's also a wealth of attractions in its midst. from castles and abbeys, to gushing waterfalls and charming villages and towns.

There are many historic attractions to see around the county, including the impressive Whitby Abbey which famously inspired Bram Stoker's Dracula

Ideal for a ramble, there's no shortage of sights to see in The Dales.

The outdoor activities

With such a rugged natural landscape, Yorkshire is a haven for outdoor enthusiats's and the perfect place to embrace your sense of adventure - even in retirement.

Scenic walking routes are a dime a dozen, with some of the most popular trails including Malham Tarn, Buckden Pike, Aysgarth Falls and the more challenging Dales Way, ensuring there's plenty to get stuck into.

An array of charming seaside towns and fishing villages await to be explored along Yorkshire's rugged coastline

There's also excellent potential for cycling, golfing and sailing, among other outdoor pursuits, if hiking isn't your thing.

Groups such as U3A, which aims to bring people who are retired and semi-retired together, are a great way to meet people of a similar age with shared interests, allowing you to get involved in an array of activities and get to know those in the local community.

A list of Yorkshire-based U3A groups can be found here.

The food

Responsible for producing the likes of Parkin, Yorkshire pudding, forced rhubard, Wensleydale cheese and Yorkshire Tea, you're sure to find a fantastic food and drink offering here in Yorkshire, that is sure to satisfy even the fussiest of eaters.

For culinary enthusiasts, there's an array of cookery schools where you can hone skills in the kitchen, from Bettys Cookery School in Harrogate to the Malton Cookery School in Yorkshire's Food Captial.

And there are countless food and drink producers to visit around the county, including the Wensleydale Creamery, Black Sheep Brewery and Amelia's Chocolate in Scarborough, which are well worthy of a visit for foodie fans.

Of course away from the kitchens and factories, there are more than enough cosy pubs, restaurants, cafes and tearooms to keep you satisfied.

The towns and villages

With it's wealth of small towns and villages, Yorkshire has a homely and welcoming feel to it away from the bustling big cities, making it ideal for those seeking a peaceful retired life.

Helmsley, Horsforth, Malton and Pateley Bridge are among some of the most-sought after postcodes in the county, popular for their offering of traditional pubs, cafes, shops, and close proximity to the countryside and nearby attractions.



The history and culture

From museums and galleries, to historic castles and crumbling abbey ruins, Yorkshire is home to numerous cultural attractions which are sure to provide a fascinating day out.

The Bronte Parsonage Museum, Whitby Abbey and the Yorkshire Sculpture Park are among some of the most popular visitor spots, and having made many a star appearance on screen, there are a wealth of film and television locations to pay a visit to as well, with Harry Potter, Last of the Summer Wine and Calendar Girls among just a few of Yorkshire's best-known credits.

The coast

You don't need to jet off to sunnier climes to enjoy a day by the beach when the stunning Yorkshire coastline has sea, sand and picture-perfect charm in spades.

From the brooding cliff side setting of Robin Hood's and Flamborough, to the golden shores of Scarborough, Filey and Bridlington, the seaside towns and villages along the coast are the ideal spot to soak up some fresh air and blow the cobwebs away.