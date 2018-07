With England set to play against Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals later on today, all eyes will not only be on the players and manager Gareth Southgate, but what has now become Southgate's iconic waistcoat.

Fans across the nation have embraced Southgate’s staple fashion choice, something which he has worn throughout the World Cup, and have decided to wear their own ahead of tonight’s game, hence #WaistcoatWednesdays. Here are some of the best reactions to #WaistcoatWednesday right now.