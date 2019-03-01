Kieran Harris, 28, of Fir Parade, Dewsbury, was found guilty of two counts of rape and was sentenced to 17 years.

These are the faces and sentences of the nine men jailed this week for the rape of two young girls

Nine men, including two from Dewsbury, have been given jail sentences of up to 20 years by a judge who heard how two girls suffered an “appalling catalogue of degrading emotional and sexual abuse which has deprived them of their childhood”.

The sexual exploitation of the girls began when they were placed in a Bradford children’s home, with Basharat Khaliq, 38, exploiting the girls in 2008 when both were 14 years old.

Fahim Iqbal, 28, of Quarry Road, Dewsbury, was found guilty of aiding and abetting one of Harriss rapes. He was sentenced to 17 years.
Izar Hussain, 32, of St Leonards Road, Bradford, was found guilty of rape. He was jailed for 16 years.
Parvaze Ahmed, 36, of Farcliffe Road, Bradford, was found guilty of three charges of rape. He was sentenced to 17 years.
