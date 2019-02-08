Halifax Vue is screening theclassic romantic movieNotting Hill on Valentine's Day for its 20th anniversary

Thirteen films to watch for a cosy Valentine's night in

As Valentine's Day approaches it's time to decide how to spend it. Will you be heading out for a romantic meal or would you prefer a cosy movie night in?

As Halifax Vue prepares to screen the classic romantic movie Notting Hill for its 20th anniversary, here are some of the best films to watch on Valentine's Day.

A modern classic, this love story stars Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling as Allie and Noah who fall in love in 1940s South Carolina. This course of their love affair is anything but smooth and it will no doubt have you in tears at the end.

1. The Notebook

This 1989 film starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan follows Harry and Sally as they try to prove that they can be friends without sex ruining their relationship. Expect lots of laughs with this one.

2. When Harry Met Sally

Baby is spending the summer at a Catskills resort with her family when she falls in love with the camp's dance instructor, Johnny Castle. Starring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, this romantic film will make you want to dance and try the iconic life.

3. Dirty Dancing

In this 2005 adaptation of Jane Austin's novel, Keira Knightley stars as Elizabeth Bennet who falls in love with Mr Darcy (Matthew MacFadyen). But will Darcy's overly reserved nature threaten the fledgling relationship?

4. Pride and Prejudice

