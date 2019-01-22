This Dewsbury teenager is missing: can you help find him?

Concerns over the well-being of a teenager from Dewsbury have been raised after he was reported missing last night.

Police are appealing for help to find the boy.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We need the public's help in reporting any sightings of a 16-year-old boy who has been reported missing from home in Dewsbury.

"Mohammed Umar Khan was last seen in Dewsbury at around 4.30pm yesterday (Monday, 21 January) and was reported missing late last night.

"He is described as Asian, 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with short, black hair which is shaven at the sides, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green Forbidden winter coat with fluffy brown hood, black satin Adidas jogging bottoms with stripes, green Nike Airmax shoes and was carrying a blue backpack.

"Anyone who has seen him or with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log 1887 of 21/01."