Thousands of pounds taken as young family is held up in Cleckheaton house robbery

A terrified woman and six-year-old child were held in a room and threatened as a gang of masked raiders stole cash from a family home in Cleckheaton.

The traumatic episode unfolded as the woman returned home to their Bridon Way house at around 7.15pm on Tuesday January 29.

She was followed in by four men wearing ski masks brandishing weapons.

The woman’s boyfriend, who was also in the house, was repeatedly struck with the weapons and handed over several thousand pounds worth of cash carried from his workplace.

The family wished to remain anonymous. He said: “It was all over in about three or four minutes.

“They burst in demanding money and kept shouting at me over and over, ‘Give us the money’

“It seemed to me they knew exactly what they were doing and they knew we had cash in the house, which is the scariest thing.

“They took my girlfriend and daughter into the lounge and a bloke stood there with this bat saying that nobody would get hurt if we just gave them what they wanted.

“I just jumped up into the kitchen gave them the cash right away. What else could I do?”

The man said the entire family, including his 11-year-old boy who hid upstairs, have been shaken up by the incident.

He said: “My girlfriend is on tablets and can’t bring herself to leave the house and my daughter hasn’t stayed in her own bed since.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police are investigating a report of a house robbery in Cleckheaton on Tuesday 29 January.

"At around 7.15pm, four suspects armed with a metal bar entered the property on Bridon Way and demanded the occupants hand over any cash.

"The suspects assaulted a 40-year-old male who was in the property and threatened him.

"The victim handed over a large quantity of cash and the suspects are then believed to have made off in a Ford Ka."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13190053119. Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.