Tour de Yorkshire 2018: How to get the official programme posted straight to your door

The Yorkshire Post has teamed up with Welcome to Yorkshire to produce the official 2018 Tour de Yorkshire race programme.

The 68-page glossy guide includes everything you need to know about the event, which takes place from May 3-6 and has eight host towns: Beverley, Doncaster, Barnsley, Ilkley, Richmond, Scarborough, Halifax and Leeds.

The Official Tour de Yorkshire programme has all of the stage maps.

There are route maps, stage information for the men’s and women’s races, team profiles, tips on the best spectator spots, jersey listings, and details on topography.

We’ve also secured exclusive interviews with some of cycling’s biggest names, including sprinter Mark Cavendish - winner of thirty Tour de France stages - and Lizzie Deignan, the 2017 Tour de Yorkshire women’s champion from Otley who is taking a break from competition to have her first child.

Also profiled are Mirfield’s Brian Robinson, now 87 and the first British rider to win a stage of the Tour de France, and rising star Sophie Thackray, from Bingley.

The Official Tour de Yorkshire programme has information on all of the teams taking part in 2018.

Priced at £2.99, the programme can be ordered NOW.

The total price for the programme to be posted within the UK is £4.50, Europe is £6.85 and the Republic of Ireland is £8.55

Just call 0333 207 0743 and select option five.

It will be on sale from shops across Yorkshire from Wednesday, April 18,

