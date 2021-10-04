Traffic delays in Cleckheaton as burst water mains cause 'significant damage'

Yorkshire Water is currently carrying out repairs on Spen Lane and Bradford Road in Cleckheaton following two burst water mains

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We suffered burst water mains on both Spen Lane and Bradford Road, Cleckheaton in a short space of time.

"The burst at Bradford Road caused significant damage to the road and our teams have been working through the night to assess the damage and repair the pipes.

“Currently traffic management is in place on both roads to enable our teams to work safely.