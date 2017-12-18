Traffic latest: Police close M606 southbound after serious crash - severe delays also on M62

Motorists are facing huge disruption in this morning's rush hour due to the closure of the M606 southbound.

Police are advising drivers to use alternative routes after the motorway was closed southbound following a serious collision shortly before 3am today.

West Yorkshire Police said: "Diversions are in place and road users may wish to use alternative routes."

It follows the accident which involved two vehicles on M606 Southbound between J3 A6177 Rooley Lane and the M62.

Debris then fell on the M62 below, which was also closed earlier at J26 with traffic diverting via the slip roads.

The AA reported that all lanes were now open on the M62 but there was still severe delays and queuing traffic.

One motorist said: "It's chaos - it's queuing all the way back to junction 27 for Leeds now"