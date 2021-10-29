Changes to rail services this weekend due to major upgrade work at Leeds Station

Upgrades continue at Leeds Station this month in a project to remodel the track

On Saturday, October 30 and Sunday, October 31 teams will install new overhead wires and make way for signalling cables – ahead of work to lift, replace and completely remodel the track between platforms 4 and 6 later this year.

The upgrade, which is expected to be completed early 2022, will bring more reliable services for passengers, allow more trains to run and reduce the impact of future unplanned disruption across the North.

This project has been carefully planned to minimise disruption and keep passengers moving, but some of it can only take place safely when there are no trains in the area.

The following changes for passengers will be in place over the weekend:

Saturday, October 30

Northern trains will run between York, Harrogate and Horsforth. Buses will connect passengers between Horsforth and Leeds.

An amended timetable will run between Leeds and Skipton. Passengers will need to change trains at Skipton for services to Morecambe/Carlisle.

There will be major changes to trains calling at Kirkstall Forge and Apperley Bridge.

LNER services to/from Harrogate will start/end at Leeds.

Sunday, October 31 (before 11.40am)

Buses will replace CrossCountry services between Wakefield Westgate and Leeds, and between York and Leeds.

LNER trains will start/end at Doncaster, Wakefield Westgate or York. A replacement coach service will run to/from Leeds.

TransPennine Express trains will run to an amended timetable. Replacement buses will connect passengers between Huddersfield/Selby, Huddersfield/York and Leeds/Huddersfield calling at all stops.

Buses will replace Northern trains between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate, where passengers will be able to connect to Doncaster or Sheffield via Moorthorpe.

Buses will replace Northern services between Leeds and Knottingley.

Buses will replace Northern trains between Leeds and Wakefield Kirkgate, where passengers can connect to Barnsley, Sheffield and Nottingham.

Buses will replace Northern services between Leeds and Selby.

Buses will connect passengers between Leeds and Skipton.

Sunday, October 31 (after 11.40am)

Northern trains will run between York, Harrogate and Horsforth. Buses will connect passengers between Horsforth and Leeds.

An amended timetable will run between Leeds and Skipton. Passengers will need to change trains at Skipton for services to Morecambe/Carlisle.

Buses will replace Northern trains between Leeds and Kirkstall Forge.

LNER services to/from Harrogate will start/end at Leeds.

Essential work is also taking place to upgrade the signalling between Huddersfield and Leeds on Sunday, November 7 to make sure trains can continue running safely and reliably.

Buses will replace TransPennine Express trains to keep passengers moving, with direct services between Huddersfield and Leeds, an additional service which will run via Dewsbury, and a service which will call at all stations on the route.

Northern will continue to run trains between Huddersfield and Leeds via Bradford, but services are expected to be busy. Trains will also connect passengers between Manchester Victoria and Leeds, via Bradford.

Passengers are advised to check their journey via National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator and allow plenty of time.

Matt Rice, North and East route director for Network Rail, said: “We're making as much progress as we can on platforms 4-6 without impacting train services, but this crucial part of the project can only be done safely with no trains running to or from Leeds.

"Buses are in place to keep passengers moving as much as possible.

“The upgrades at Leeds Station, as well as work to improve the signalling between Leeds and Huddersfield, will boost reliability for passengers and mean there are fewer late running trains.