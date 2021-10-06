Drivers face eight weeks of disruption for A62 road resurfacing in Mirfield

Bradley Road at the junction with Leeds Road

The roadworks, which will include a nine-day complete closure of the Cooper Bridge roundabout, will begin on Monday, October 11, and are scheduled to end on December 6 “subject to unforeseen delays”.

The £1.65m programme by Kirklees Council will cause noise, delays, disruption and lead to lengthy diversions.

The work, which be broken down into phases, will mostly be carried out during overnight closures between 7pm and 6am and from 8am to 5pm on Sundays to minimise the impact on drivers.

Described as “essential works” they will stretch from Bradley Road to Stocks Bank Road at Mirfield.

The council also hopes to tackle persistent flooding under the railway bridge by pumping out excess water into the River Calder.

Businesses on the affected route have been told that vehicular access through the works cannot be guaranteed and “will only be permitted when possible”.

Staff will be stationed at closure points to advise on potential access. Pedestrian access will be unaffected.

Roadworks in phases:

Phase 1 – A62 Leeds Road (Mirfield)/Cooper Bridge roundabout to the A644 Huddersfield Road. October 11-19 from 7pm – 6am. Full road closure and daytime lane closures.

Phase 2 – Cooper Bridge Roundabout. October 21-29 from 7pm – 6am. Full road closure.

Phase 3 – Cooper Bridge Roundabout to BP Service Station. November 1-24 from 7pm – 6am. Full road closure and daytime lane closures.

Phase 4 – BP Service Station to Bradley Road/Colne Bridge Road junction. November 11-24 from 7pm – 6am. Full road closure and daytime lane closures.

Phase 5 – A62 Leeds Road (Miller and Carter) to Stocks Bank Road junction. November 25 – December 6 from 7pm – 6am. Full road closure and daytime lane closures.

A 20mph speed limit will be introduced for the route between Bradley Road to Stocks Bank Road.

The scale of the roadworks means lengthy diversions have been created.

Traffic travelling from Bradley Road towards Cooper Bridge will be re-routed via the unaffected part of Leeds Road into Huddersfield and then along the A641 Bradford Road to the Bradley Bar Roundabout, down to Brighouse and along the A644 – passing under the M62 at junction 25 – to Cooper Bridge.

Traffic travelling from Cooper Bridge into Huddersfield will be expected to use the reverse of that route, which will add nine-and-a-half miles onto journey times.