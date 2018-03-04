Police issue warning over conditions on M62 motorway as car flips sideways

Police have urged motorists to take care on journeys after a car flipped onto its side on the M62.

West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit issued the warning today as drivers across Yorkshire are battling treacherous conditions including fog and ice.

Read more: Drivers battle treacherous conditions as Met Office issues weather warning

The unit posted a tweet showing a car that had flipped sideways near the eastbound exit slip road at junction 24, at Ainley Top, at about 9.45am.

Is more snow on the way? Day by day weather forecast for Leeds & Yorkshire this week

No-one was hurt in the collision, police said.

But the tweet added: " Please remember to drive to the conditions."

Read more: Leeds grandmother stranded on M62 closure slept in van overnight in freezing temperatures

The M62 remains open.