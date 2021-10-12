Friends of Batley Station with Northern managers and station manager Dean Howard, far right

Station brimming with brightness at launch of Batley Street Art Trail

Batley Train Station is full of brightness and colour, thanks to new public artwork by Emmeline North, in collaboration with Upper Batley High School students.

By Dominic Brown
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 5:26 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 5:28 pm

The vibrant new designs, which fill the 26 windows and doorways on the entrance and station platforms, welcome passengers and the public to Batley.

It is the start of the Batley Street Art Trail, produced and coordinated by Creative Scene.

New artworks and murals are being created by leading local artists, working with young people, and the town will be telling its stories on walls, banners and through a new app, which is soon to be launched.

Here is a selection of photos from the launch of the art trail by our photographer Jim Fitton.

1. Having a look

Abubaker Garda, 13, left, and Talhah Afzal, 13, with artworks make by them and other students from Upper Batley High School

2. Youngsters

Students attending the launch of the street art trail at Batley Train Station

3. Designs

The vibrant new works, which fill the 26 windows and doorways on the entrance and station platforms, welcome passengers and the public to Batley

4. Speeches

Artist Emmeline North speaks at the launch event at Batley Train Station

